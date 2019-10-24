Christopher L. Kurtz, 35

Location: Kansas City

Practice areas: Arbitrator, business litigation, medical-malpractice defense, general civil litigation, construction litigation

Law School: University of Missouri-Kansas City

Christopher Kurtz’s favorite moment as a lawyer is when a client thanks him.

Clients put their trust in attorneys “to not only navigate their legal dispute but consider the impact on their personal life, their business, their finances and their emotional well-being,” he said. “When a matter ends, regardless of outcome, and the client thanks you for helping them, it provides a feeling of accomplishment that we have done our job to serve our client.”

Kurtz is a trustee of the Johnson County Bar Foundation and, at a relatively young age, was named to the American Arbitration Association’s panel for consumer disputes. He also serves on the board of directors and as chairman of the young professionals committee for the Chamber of Commerce in Leawood, Kansas.

What inspired you to get involved in the legal profession?

It provides an opportunity to use my public speaking and debate skills and serves my thirst for reading and learning, all while providing the ability to make a difference in the lives of others.

What advice do you have for young lawyers?

We all make mistakes. It’s how we respond to those mistakes that define us. Own your mistake. Learn from it. Improve from it. Don’t make the same mistake twice.

What is the best career advice you have received?

From when I clerked at the trial court level, treat court personnel the same way you treat the judge. From private practice, your job should not feel like work. Love what you do.

What is your biggest accomplishment this year?

The birth of my second child, my son.

