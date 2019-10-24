David L. McCain Jr., 34

Location: Jefferson City

Practice Areas: Civil defense, government, appellate

Law School: University of Missouri-Kansas City

The best career advice David McCain said he has received is that talent is overrated and can get a person only so far.

“Hard work, persistence and deliberate practice will win out in the long run,” he said.

His hard work with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office — and beyond — has not gone unnoticed. Nominators pointed to McCain’s achievements, from his work on appellate cases to his rise to a management position within his office.

They also noted his leadership roles in the bar and community service work. Outside of the office, McCain is chair of the Mid-Missouri Young Lawyers Association and an elected member of The Missouri Bar Young Lawyers Section Council.

What advice do you have for young lawyers?

Find a great mentor (whether inside your organization or outside your organization) and seek out opportunities that will allow you to get substantive experience in your practice area.

What is something that would surprise people about you?

Although hip-hop and R&B are my two favorite genres of music, I also really like classical music performances at the symphony.

If you hadn’t become a lawyer, what profession would you have chosen?

Accountant or college football coach.

What is your favorite thing to do away from work?

Travel. I’ve been lucky enough to have visited a little over half of the states in the U.S. and have spent time abroad in the following locations: mainland China, Hong Kong, England, Scotland, Ireland, France, Italy and the Netherlands.

What is your biggest accomplishment this year?

Winning an appeal that I argued before the Missouri Supreme Court.

2019 Honorees | Publisher’s Letter | Media | Digital Edition | Store | Past events