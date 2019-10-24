Kaitlyn Adams Parker, 30

Location: St. Louis

Practice Areas: Litigation, commercial disputes

Law School: Saint Louis University

Kaitlyn Adams Parker was inspired to pursue a career in the law by one of her sisters, who has Down syndrome.

“I took pride in advocating for her needs,” said Parker, who noted that her sibling taught her the power of perseverance and forgiveness. “This desire to help the ‘underdog’ developed into an interest in serving others, specifically, those involved in the justice system.”

Honored in 2017 as a Leader of Tomorrow in Missouri Lawyers Media’s Women’s Justice Awards, Parker is the second BCLP fellow to provide legal services to those reentering society after incarceration through her firm’s partnership with Concordance Academy of Leadership in St. Louis. She also does pro bono work through the Missouri Coalition for the Right to Counsel.

In addition to her litigation practice, she is involved in numerous firm initiatives, including its Women’s Affinity Group and Forward Through Ferguson. She also volunteers for the annual Motion for Kids holiday party.

What is something that would surprise people about you?

Earlier this year, while I was on maternity leave, I wrote a children’s book. I’ve commissioned my sister to complete the illustrations and hope to release it sometime soon.

If you hadn’t become a lawyer, what profession would you have chosen?

I’d like to think that I’d be a Broadway star or priest. Needless to say, when my soprano voice fell flat, any profession that involved singing or leading a congregation in hymns was out of the picture. No, the mere fact that Catholic priesthood is a profession reserved for males never fazed me because I was fortunate enough to be taught by my strong, independent, career-driven mother that I could do anything to which I set my mind.

What’s the best career advice you have received?

You catch more flies with honey than vinegar.

