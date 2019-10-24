Lucinda Luetkemeyer, 33

Location: Kansas City

Practice Areas: White-collar criminal defense, campaign-finance and election law, regulatory and government enforcement, constitutional litigation, complex commercial litigation

Law School: University of Missouri

One of Lucinda Luetkemeyer’s favorite moments as an attorney was seeing firsthand the impact of her work.

As chief legal counsel for former Gov. Eric Greitens, her team drafted an executive order providing paid family leave to state employees of the executive branch.

“This was a key step to attracting and retaining talented public servants, and we heard “Thank You” from young parents across state agencies and saw more talented young people apply to state jobs,” she said.

In that role, Luetkemeyer also managed all day-to-day legal operations of the governor’s office and advised Greitens on requests for pardons, clemency and executions, and other criminal justice issues. She rejoined Graves Garrett in Kansas City in 2018 and was elected partner Jan. 1.

What is something that would surprise people about you?

My first jury trial was covered by TV news crews and a documentary filmmaker. That was surreal.

What advice do you have for young lawyers?

Be willing to leave your comfort zone and jump into a challenging new situation, even if it seems scary. Whether it is taking your first deposition or delivering the opening statement in your first jury trial, know that every young lawyer has to start somewhere. The biggest, most impossible-seeming tasks for a young litigator are the ones you’ll learn from the most. There is no substitute for diving in headfirst.

What is your favorite thing to do away from work?

You can find me in downtown Parkville, Missouri hanging out with my husband and our Goldendoodle, Truman (named after the Mizzou mascot, of course).

