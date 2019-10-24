Matthew “Matt” McCoy, 29

Location: Kansas City

Practice Areas: Personal injury, wrongful death, insurance coverage, extra-contractual litigation

Law School: University of Missouri-Kansas City

In the past year, Matt McCoy has taken part in two high-profile jury trials that resulted in wins for his clients.

He assisted a client in securing an $11 million bad-faith verdict in Clay County last November. One month later, he helped to secure a $6.5 million verdict for an unarmed Independence teenager who was seriously injured by a police officer’s use of a stun gun.

McCoy also consults on other cases, particularly those involving insurance-related matters, and he consults and donates time to work with the Missouri Association of Trial Attorneys.

A nominator said his “core motivation is seeking justice for individuals and families who have been harmed through the negligence of others.” In addition to his practice, he works with agencies serving children, including Operation Breakthrough, Just Like You Films, the Speak Up Foundation and Toys for Tots.

What advice do you have for young lawyers?

Be ready to put in your time. It will pay off in the long run.

What is something that would surprise people about you?

Contrary to what my office looks like, I am organized.

What is the best career advice you have received?

Congeniality goes a long way. Only fight over what matters and moves a case forward.

What is your favorite thing to do away from work?

Right now, we’re busy preparing a nursery and baby-proofing our house. Other than that, I enjoy attending or watching Chiefs and Royals games.

