Nathan D. Leming, 36

Location: St. Louis

Practice Areas: Health care litigation, transportation, product liability, insurance

Law School: University of Missouri

When millions of dollars are on the line, Nate Leming is the attorney companies want on their side.

As first-chair attorney during a trial in St. Louis County, he recently secured a $1 million defense verdict for an emergency-department client accused of failing to timely assess and treat a patient’s symptoms, which resulted in the patient’s death.

He also recently served as local counsel to successfully defend a physical-fitness client sued for alleged injuries resulting from the company’s fitness regimen. The plaintiff sought several million for their injuries.

A nominator said Leming’s “plain, honest and professional approach has earned the respect of his opponents and the court while he pursues the best interest of his clients.”

Leming recently because a member of the International Association of Defense Counsel, an invitation-only global organization for attorneys who represent corporate and insurance interests. He serves as treasurer of the board of trustees for his local library, and he’s an avid runner who leads a team that competes annually in an 82-mile trail relay race from St. Louis to Hermann.

What is something that would surprise people about you?

I know this sounds crazy living in St. Louis, but I hate the feeling of air conditioning.

What inspired you to get involved in the legal profession?

A John Grisham marathon on TV one weekend in college when I was snowed in.

What is the best career advice you have received?

Never reply to an email while you’re angry. A 24-hour cool-off period is vital.

2019 Honorees | Publisher’s Letter | Media | Digital Edition | Store | Past events