Allison M. Scime, 28

Location: St. Louis

Practice Area(s): Municipal government, public education

Law School: Saint Louis University

Allison Scime once wanted to be a marine biologist — until she discovered she was afraid of fish.

Fortunately, she had no fear of the courtroom. She has built an impressive practice at Lashly & Baer representing public and governmental entities, from municipalities and libraries to transit systems and school districts. She regularly tackles everything from free speech to student discipline, and she has developed special expertise in contractual matters and education law.

“Put simply, [she] influences daily the role of the public agencies which affect the essential elements of our community and whose activities touch our daily lives,” her nominator wrote.

“Ms. Scime recognizes that local and regional governmental institutions play an important role in our democratic society and seeks to help clients perform at their best by providing proactive guidance and practical solutions to address the complex challenges they face.”

What advice do you have for young lawyers?

Find a group of peers that you enjoy – ask for advice when you need it, listen when they need yours, and get out of the office once in a while.

What is the best career advice you have received?

Strive to make each client feel as if they are your top priority.

What has been your favorite moment as an attorney?

Each year, I attend the eighth-grade Career Day at one of the school districts my firm represents to speak to students about our profession … The event is one of my favorite days every year — the students are always super-curious, hilarious and thoughtful.

