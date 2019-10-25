Brian Winebright, 31

Location: St. Louis

Since earning his law degree in 2013, Brian Winebright, a partner at Cantor Injury Law in St. Louis, has taken several cases to verdict and been lead counsel in several cases that have resolved for millions of dollars.

He’s already begun passing on his skills to future attorneys. Earlier this year, he became an assistant adjunct professor at Harris-Stowe State University, where he teaches Introduction to Law to undergraduate students.

Winebright serves as a board member of the Cantor Injury Law Charitable Foundation Inc. and also volunteers with Giddo Simon Ministries, which puts on a Breakfast with Santa event for a local elementary school every year.

What is something that would surprise people about you?

My first job was selling produce at Soulard Market for my grandfather, who immigrated to St. Louis from Lebanon in 1947. I was only allowed to quit once I obtained gainful employment as an attorney at the age of 25.

What inspired you to get involved in the legal profession?

My uncles, who are attorneys, highlighted the challenges of practicing law and the need to become an expert on every case. When you have to handle experts from the opposing side, you have to become an expert yourself. Whether that means researching the standard of care for a certain surgery, studying alternative designs for an unsafe product or gathering safety regulations for amusement park rides, you are always expanding your knowledge base and using it to immediately help your clients.

What is the best career advice you have received?

While we work in an adversarial system, showing respect to witnesses, parties and everyone else involved in our work can go a long way in making our jobs (and lives) more enjoyable.

