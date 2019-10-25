Quantcast
Civil Practice: Discovery-Standing-Failure To Plead

October 25, 2019

Where appellant brought claims against a nonprofit corporation and requested records in part to determine whether the corporation violated the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act, the trial court did not err in dismissing the appellant’s amended petition because he failed to meet a condition precedent required of an individual seeking access to records under Section 355.826.6, ...

