Jennifer Visintine, 40

Location: St. Louis

Practice Area(s): Intellectual property, media law

Law School: University of Missouri

Whether she is negotiating a multimillion-dollar software license agreement or managing a trademark portfolio for a major telecommunications company, Jennifer Visintine applies one important rule.

“Treat every client like your best client,” she said. “Your level of service to your client shouldn’t change because of the size of the project or for any other reason.”

Now, a part of her firm’s intellectual property and media law practice groups, Visintine is an established expert in fair use and copyright matters who has contributed to The Missouri Bar Media Handbook and other publications. She helps clients to protect their brands by advising them on complex issues ranging from domain name disputes to ecommerce matters to privacy concerns.

In 2018, the International Trademark Association recognized her for pro bono efforts that included helping to create the association’s Pro Bono Clearinghouse, which matches eligible clients with association members who can provide free trademark legal services. She also provides pro bono services through Volunteer Lawyers and Accountants for the Arts.

What advice do you have for young lawyers?

Never be afraid to ask questions. It seems simple, but asking questions, especially those that others are afraid to ask, is an important piece of professional success.

What is something that would surprise people about you?

I started participating in triathlons about four years ago. Since I began, I have completed roughly a half-dozen. The funny thing is, up until a month before my first triathlon, I didn’t own a bike. Now, biking is my favorite leg of the race, and for the fourth year in a row, I am participating in Pedal the Cause, a cycling race to raise funds for cancer research.

