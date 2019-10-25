Joel R. Samuels, 36

Location: St. Louis

Practice Area(s): Intellectual property, IP litigation, brand management, licensing, copyright and trademark prosecution

Law School: Penn State Law / Penn State Dickinson Law

From the time he became involved with student government in middle school, Joel Samuels has found it rewarding to advocate on behalf of others.

Today, he does that every day at Harness, Dickey & Pierce through exceptional intellectual property work that helps clients to protect the rights to their brand. Formerly focused on antitrust and mergers/acquisitions matters while practicing in New York, Samuels has developed a well-rounded approach to his current IP practice from the unique perspective of business investment and asset management.

Samuels also holds degrees in economics and political science, which his nominator said has helped him to stand out among his peers by giving him a better understanding of his clients and adversaries. In addition to his work in the courtroom and at the negotiating table, Samuels is an adjunct professor at Washington University School of Law.

What is something that would surprise people about you?

I was born in Calcutta and adopted as a baby. I have traveled throughout the world, including living in India, Israel, St. Louis, Hawaii and the East Coast. Of all of those places, St. Louis has always called me back, and I’m proud to call it home. Like most people, it’s a family town for me, with many relatives, including living on the same street as my in-laws and my parents.

If you hadn’t become a lawyer, what profession would you have chosen?

It would probably involve international affairs (e.g., State Department’s Foreign Service). At one point, I considered a career with the National Park Service. I was also a nationally certified EMT during college.

2019 Honorees | Publisher’s Letter | Media | Digital Edition | Store | Past events