Judd M. Treeman, 37

Location: Kansas City

Practice Area(s): Real estate development, public finance

Law School: Emory University

Judd Treeman says that if he hadn’t been a lawyer, he might have just as easily been a philosophy professor, a theoretical physicist or a fishing guide. Instead, he’s negotiated more than $3 billion in complex business deals nationwide.

Operating in the often-opaque universe of commerce and real estate, Treeman has developed what his nominator calls his “impressive background in corporate and public finance” as well as a track record of success in major deals where eight or even nine figures regularly weigh in the balance.

His involvement with real estate began early, as his parents operate a large-complex, urban, multifamily and mixed-use-development company with projects in multiple states.

Treeman is a member of the spring 2021 class in the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce Centurions leadership program, and he serves pro bono as special outside counsel for the Marlborough Community Coalition in Kansas City.

What is something that would surprise people about you?

In high school and undergrad, I worked as an IT and network administrator for a small retail chain, where I taught myself to code software, which I currently use to trade futures and streamline my legal workflow.

What has been your favorite moment as an attorney?

Years ago, I defended adoptive parents’ rights to keep a little boy in their family of five at the Texas Supreme Court. The day after receiving the mandate, that family hosted a party celebrating the result. The gratitude in their eyes was humbling and fulfilling. And watching that little boy playing with his sisters, knowing that they’d have many years of that to come, was just the most beautiful thing to watch.

