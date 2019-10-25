Megan R. Stumph-Turner, 36

Location: Kansas City

Practice Area(s): Civil defense litigation, with emphasis in financial services and commercial disputes

Law School: University of Missouri

Megan Stumph-Turner advises young lawyers to never lose what is unique about their experiences, their background and their personality.

These days, her own unique achievements speak for themselves. In her civil litigation practice focused on creditor’s rights, she has represented financial institutions in thousands of cases, and she has distinguished herself both in the courtroom and as editor and lead contributor to the Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice Financial Services Law Blog.

Promoted to member status at the beginning of this year, Stumph-Turner is a regular panelist speaker at mortgage-servicing conferences, and she provides training services on legal trends in the financial sector.

She also has volunteered with both Lead to Read and the Volunteer Attorney Project.

What is something that would surprise people about you?

People are often surprised at how much I love football and how much of a Chiefs super-fan I really am.

If you hadn’t become a lawyer, what profession would you have chosen?

One of my biggest passions is dance, so I would have worked as long as my body allowed as a professional dancer.

What has been your favorite moment as an attorney?

The time I gave the closing argument at my first jury trial. It was the perfect mix of feeling well-prepared, like my hard work was really going to pay off, but also getting to think on my feet and be creative in addressing points that plaintiff’s counsel had made in his closing. I knew no matter the verdict, I had done everything I could do. Fortunately, the verdict was good, too.

2019 Honorees | Publisher’s Letter | Media | Digital Edition | Store | Past events