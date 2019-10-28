Quantcast
Mayor wants better system than hand-operated tornado siren

By: Associated Press October 28, 2019

With a tornado bearing down on the small Missouri town of Sparta, the lone warning siren stayed silent because a downed tree kept the mayor from getting downtown to flip the switch that activates it. Most tornado sirens are activated remotely by computer, but not Sparta's. The old siren is hand-operated from a tiny building that ...

