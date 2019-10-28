Quantcast
Home / National / Walgreens tops fiscal 4Q forecasts, boosts cost-cutting goal

Walgreens tops fiscal 4Q forecasts, boosts cost-cutting goal

By: Associated Press October 28, 2019

Walgreens earnings tumbled 55 percent in its fiscal fourth quarter on expenses tied to its cost-cutting program, but the drugstore chain topped Wall Street expectations. The company also saidthat it was setting a higher goal for its cost-cutting program, and it expected fiscal 2020 earnings to come in roughly flat when adjusted for currency changes. The ...

