Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Frustration at utility rising as California blackouts endure

Frustration at utility rising as California blackouts endure

By: Associated Press October 29, 2019

Millions of Californians prepared to be in the dark — some for five days, or longer — as the nation's largest utility said it was switching off power again Tuesday to prevent powerful winds from damaging its equipment and sparking more fires. Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. said its latest blackout started early Tuesday and affected ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo