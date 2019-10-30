Quantcast
Home / MLW News Roundup / St. Louis County police board member resigns after sergeant wins $20M verdict

St. Louis County police board member resigns after sergeant wins $20M verdict

By: Associated Press October 30, 2019

The chairman of a St. Louis County police board has resigned and another board member said she is being replaced after a jury found that a sergeant was discriminated against because he's gay and recommended that he be awarded nearly $20 million. County Executive Sam Page said Monday in a letter announcing board chairman Roland Corvington's ...

