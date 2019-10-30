Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Trump’s Rust Belt revival is fading. Will it matter in 2020?

Trump’s Rust Belt revival is fading. Will it matter in 2020?

By: Associated Press October 30, 2019

President Donald Trump once promised that coal and steel would be the beating heart of a revived U.S. economy — a nostalgic vision that helped carry him to victory three years ago in the industrial Midwest. But a year away from Election Day, that promised renaissance is not materializing and both sectors are faltering in ways ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo