Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Ford, auto workers union reach tentative contract agreement

Ford, auto workers union reach tentative contract agreement

By: Associated Press October 31, 2019

The United Auto Workers union has reached a tentative contract agreement with Ford after three days of intense bargaining. The union said the deal was reached but didn't give details. The deal still has to be approved by committees of national union leaders and local officials who will meet in Detroit Friday. Then it will be sent ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo