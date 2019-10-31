Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / US consumer spending rises 0.2 percent in September

US consumer spending rises 0.2 percent in September

By: Associated Press October 31, 2019

American consumers modestly stepped up their spending in September, but their incomes grew fast enough to let them save more, too. The Commerce Department said that consumer spending rose 0.2 percent last month, matching August's increase but coming in slightly below economists' expectations. Incomes grew 0.3 percent lifting the U.S. savings rate to 8.3 percent in ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo