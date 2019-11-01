Quantcast
Probate: Trust Amendment-Ownership Of Farm-Marital Interest

Probate: Trust Amendment-Ownership Of Farm-Marital Interest

By: Staff Report November 1, 2019

Where a husband challenged a judgment in favor of his wife’s parents on his claims to declare void an amendment to the wife’s trust and the wife had petitioned for dissolution prior to her death, the husband had no ownership interest in a farm, which was the sole res of the trust, so the trial ...

