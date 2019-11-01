Quantcast
Civil Practice: Juror Nondisclosure-Discovery Sanction-Witness Testimony

By: Staff Report November 1, 2019

Where appellants challenged a judgment against them for actual and punitive damages arising from a fist fight in a bar parking lot, the trial court did not err in failing to grant a new trial based on juror nondisclosure because jurors’ failure to disclose that they were Facebook friends with the respondents was not intentional ...

