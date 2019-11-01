Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Practice Area opinion / Civil Practice opinion / Civil Practice: Personal Jurisdiction-Long-Arm Statute-Bad Faith

Civil Practice: Personal Jurisdiction-Long-Arm Statute-Bad Faith

By: Associated Press November 1, 2019

Where a Kansas insurer sought a writ of prohibition directing the court to dismiss for lack of personal jurisdiction claims that included a bad-faith refusal to settle in a dispute arising from an auto accident in Missouri between a Missouri resident driving his Kansas daughter’s car, under Missouri’s long-arm statute the court could exercise jurisdiction ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo