Civil Practice: Summary Judgment-Civil Conspiracy

Civil Practice: Summary Judgment-Civil Conspiracy

By: Staff Report November 1, 2019

Where appellant challenged the grant of partial summary judgment to respondent on her claim of conspiracy to set fire to her mobile home, the disputes raised by the appellant did not raise genuine issues of material fact but were merely argumentative, so summary judgment was proper, and the court did not err in granting summary ...

