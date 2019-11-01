Quantcast
Criminal Law: Sentencing-Substantive Reasonableness

By: Staff Report November 1, 2019

Where a defendant challenged his sentence after pleading guilty to a drug offense, the judgment is affirmed because the sentence was substantively reasonable. Judgment is affirmed. U.S. v. James (MLW No. 74059/Case No. 19-1718 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Southern District of Iowa.

