Criminal Law: Supervised Release-Revocation

Criminal Law: Supervised Release-Revocation

By: Associated Press November 1, 2019

Where a defendant challenged the revocation of his supervised release and sentencing, the district court did not abuse its discretion at sentencing because it properly considered the relevant factors and there was no indication that the court overlooked a factor or gave one inappropriate weight. Judgment is affirmed. U.S. v. Oliver (MLW No. 74072/Case No. 19-1817 – ...

