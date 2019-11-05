Quantcast
Uber’s revenue grows but its losses mount in third quarter

By: Associated Press November 5, 2019

Uber picked up the pace of its revenue growth in the third quarter, but the ride-hailing heavyweight is still losing vast sums of money. The San Francisco company said Monday it racked up revenue of $3.81 billion in the third quarter, 30 percent more than the same time last year. But it lost $1.16 billion in the ...

