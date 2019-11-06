Quantcast
Court orders probation for family-law attorneys

By: Jessica Shumaker November 6, 2019

The Missouri Supreme Court has stayed a one-year suspension and ordered 18 months of probation in the cases of two Riverside family law attorneys who admitted to violating ethics rules in their handling of a contentious child-custody dispute. The court’s Oct. 29 order was in line with the recommendation made by a disciplinary hearing panel in ...

