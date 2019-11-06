Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Interviews for Lawrence E. Mooney vacancy set for January

Interviews for Lawrence E. Mooney vacancy set for January

By: Staff Report November 6, 2019

The Appellate Judicial Commission will meet Jan. 17 to select finalists for the next judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District. Applications will be accepted until Dec. 6 for the vacancy created by Judge Lawrence E. Mooney’s retirement in September. The commission will conduct public interviews with applicants at the Eastern District courthouse in ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo