Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Missouri settles with Suboxone distributer

Missouri settles with Suboxone distributer

By: Jessica Shumaker November 6, 2019

The state of Missouri is set to receive $1.4 million following a multistate settlement with the distributor of the drug Suboxone, which is used to help recovering opioid addicts reduce withdrawal symptoms, according to the Missouri Attorney General’s Office. The office announced Oct. 25 in a news release that the settlement resolves allegations that between 2010 ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo