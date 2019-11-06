Quantcast
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Motorcyclist settles for $3.3M after collision leads to amputation

Motorcyclist settles for $3.3M after collision leads to amputation

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly November 6, 2019

A 63-year-old motorcyclist whose injuries from a 2016 collision led to an above-the-knee amputation settled a lawsuit against another motorist and that man’s employer for about $3.29 million. On April 15, 2016, St. Charles County resident Gregory James Kneemiller was traveling on westbound Interstate 255 as part of a funeral procession leaving Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery ...

