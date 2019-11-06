Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office: 100 cases under review

St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office: 100 cases under review

By: Associated Press November 6, 2019

A pattern of improper analysis in the St. Louis County Police Department's crime lab by a forensic scientist has led to a review of at least 100 criminal cases involving DNA evidence, the county prosecutor's office says. Sam Alton, chief of staff for St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell, announced the review Tuesday. He said ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo