Home / Lawyers In The News / Springfield company promotes Mary Bozarth to general counsel role

Springfield company promotes Mary Bozarth to general counsel role

By: Staff Report November 7, 2019

Springfield-based Little Sunshine’s Playhouse and Preschool, a child-care and early-education provider, has promoted Mary Bozarth to general counsel. Bozarth will provide legal guidance for the company’s schools, oversee employee and human resource functions, manage corporate filings, and handle risk management and internal audit functions. She joined the company as in-house counsel three years ago. Bozarth earned her ...

