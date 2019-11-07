Quantcast
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Woman injured on icy Kansas road wins $40,000 at trial

Woman injured on icy Kansas road wins $40,000 at trial

By: David Baugher November 7, 2019

A Kansas City woman who was injured by an Overland Park, Kansas, driver in a rear-end collision received a $40,000 award from Jackson County jurors. “It was on icy roads,” said Jared Rose, who represented the plaintiff. “My client was at a stoplight, and essentially the other guy just came up behind her too fast and ...

