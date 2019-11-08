Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Administrative: Medicaid Payments-Limit-Disproportionate Share Hospitals

Administrative: Medicaid Payments-Limit-Disproportionate Share Hospitals

By: Staff Report November 8, 2019

Where a hospital association challenged a rule in a dispute arising from the agency’s definition of “costs incurred” for supplemental Medicaid payments, and the district court granted summary judgment in favor of the association, the rule was a reasonable exercise of the agency’s expressly delegated discretion to interpret the relevant statutory provision, so the judgment ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo