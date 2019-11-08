Quantcast
Civil Rights: Inmate Action-Dismissal-Lack of Funds

By: Staff Report November 8, 2019

Where an inmate challenged the dismissal of his pro se civil-rights claim for failure to comply with a court order to pay an initial partial filing fee, the dismissal was an abuse of discretion because the inmate’s failure to pay was due to a lack of available funds, so the judgment is vacated. Vacated; remanded. Pawneeleggins v. ...

