Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Family of slain patrolman wins records ruling

Family of slain patrolman wins records ruling

By: Jessica Shumaker November 8, 2019

A Missouri appeals court has overturned a ruling denying the release of records relating to the 1994 shooting death of a Missouri State Highway Patrolman, finding that federal law does not preempt the Missouri Sunshine Law in the case. A three-judge panel from the Missouri Court of Appeals Western District on Nov. 5 reversed a lower-court ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo