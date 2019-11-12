Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Southern District / Domestic Relations: Divorce-Division of 401(k) Assets

Domestic Relations: Divorce-Division of 401(k) Assets

By: Staff Report November 12, 2019

Wife appealed from the judgment dissolving her marriage, which ordered an agreed-upon adjustment in the division of husband’s 401(k), arguing that the adjustment was “contrary to the agreement of the parties” and contrary to “the opinion of the plan administrator” and that the trial court lacked jurisdiction over distribution of marital property. Where wife acquiesced to ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo