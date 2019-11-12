Quantcast
Real Property: Land-Title Judgment-Appellate Rule Violations

Real Property: Land-Title Judgment-Appellate Rule Violations

November 12, 2019

Appellant appealed pro se from a land-title judgment. Where each of appellant’s points complained of on appeal failed to concisely state the legal reasons for the claim of reversible error, the court dismissed appellant’s appeal for violation of appellate rules. Appeal is dismissed. Fifth Third Bank v. Estate of Shaw-Schneller (MLW No. 74111/Case No. SD35767 – 3 pages) ...

