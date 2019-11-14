Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Court: Counsel failed to ask about jurors’ Facebook friends

Court: Counsel failed to ask about jurors’ Facebook friends

By: Jessica Shumaker November 14, 2019

Jurors did not fail to fully disclose their Facebook friendships with the parties of a Linn County bar-brawl case that resulted in a $100,000 verdict, the Missouri Court of Appeals Western District ruled Oct. 29. Instead, the court ruled that the plaintiffs’ attorneys failed to fully question jurors about their Facebook connections. The court affirmed a $100,000 ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo