Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Trump impeachment inquiry spurs shadow disinformation war

Trump impeachment inquiry spurs shadow disinformation war

By: Associated Press November 14, 2019

The online spin and dissembling began even before Wednesday’s impeachment hearing got underway. Moments before House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff could welcome witnesses to the first public hearing of the impeachment inquiry, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to dismiss the “New Hoax. Same Swamp.” Former Obama administration aides-turned-podcasters dissected the hearings in real time. They ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo