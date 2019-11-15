Quantcast
Home / National / California to overhaul insurance plan after wildfires

California to overhaul insurance plan after wildfires

By: Associated Press November 15, 2019

Californians who lost their home insurance because of the threat of wildfires will be able to buy comprehensive policies next year through a state-mandated plan under an order issued Thursday by the state insurance commissioner. Devastating wildfires have plagued the state in recent years, destroying thousands of homes. Those claims have cost insurance companies, who have ...

