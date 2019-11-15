Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Civil Rights: 42 U.S.C. §1983-Prison Inmate-Summary-Judgment Dismissal

Civil Rights: 42 U.S.C. §1983-Prison Inmate-Summary-Judgment Dismissal

By: Staff Report November 15, 2019

Plaintiff, a prison inmate, appealed from the adverse grant of summary judgment of his pro se 42 U.S.C. §1983 action. Where, viewing the evidence in the light most favorable to plaintiff, there were no genuine issues of material fact, defendants were entitled to summary judgment. Judgment is affirmed. Jackson v. Gutzmer (MLW No. 74145/Case No. 19-1706 – 2 ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo