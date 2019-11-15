Quantcast
Civil Rights: 42 U.S.C. §1983-Prison Inmate-Withholding of Mail

By: Staff Report November 15, 2019

Plaintiff, an inmate, appealed from the dismissal of his 42 U.S.C. §1983 action alleging that a letter addressed to him had been withheld pursuant to a three-page limit for incoming mail under prison policy and that he was instructed to pay a fee or the letter would be destroyed. Where plaintiff was afforded a grievance procedure, ...

