Court rules Trump EPA unlawfully ignored dangerous chemicals

Court rules Trump EPA unlawfully ignored dangerous chemicals

By: Associated Press November 15, 2019

The Trump administration unlawfully excluded millions of tons of some of the most dangerous materials in public use from a safety review, a federal appeals court ruled. A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency must consider dangers posed by asbestos, lead and other toxins regardless of ...

