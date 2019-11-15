Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Criminal Law: Admission of Evidence-Text Messages-Drug Transactions

Criminal Law: Admission of Evidence-Text Messages-Drug Transactions

By: Staff Report November 15, 2019

Where a defendant challenged the admission of text messages referring to alleged past drug transactions, the messages between the co-defendant and a third person were not hearsay, and the evidence was properly admitted under Rule 801(d)(2)(E). Judgment is affirmed. U.S. v. Madden (MLW No. 74122/Case No. 19-1369 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo