Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Criminal Law: Distribution of Methamphetamine-Career Offender-Underlying Controlled Substance Offense

Criminal Law: Distribution of Methamphetamine-Career Offender-Underlying Controlled Substance Offense

By: Staff Report November 15, 2019

Defendant appealed from his classification by the district court as a career offender. Defendant pleaded guilty to distribution of actual methamphetamine. The district court imposed a sentence under the advisory guidelines range. Defendant challenged the district court’s finding that his previous Iowa conviction was a controlled-substance offense. Where the Iowa aiding-and-abetting statute under which defendant was ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo