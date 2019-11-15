Quantcast
Criminal Law: Felon in Possession of Firearm-Above-Guidelines Sentence-Substantive Reasonableness of Sentence

By: Staff Report November 15, 2019

Defendant appealed his above-guidelines sentence entered following his guilty plea to being a felon in possession of a firearm. On appeal, defendant challenged his sentence as an abuse of discretion and as substantively unreasonable. Where the district court properly considered the statutory sentencing factors, defendant’s sentence was substantively reasonable. Judgment is affirmed. U.S. v. Mahathath (MLW No. 74144/Case ...

