Missouri Lawyers Media to honor 27 for legal innovation

For the second time, Missouri Lawyers Media will celebrate attorneys, firms and businesses from around the state with Top Legal Innovation Awards in recognition of their progressive work to drive new practice areas, services and business strategies.
Missouri Lawyers Media launched the awards in 2018 to recognize honorees in three categories:
Emerging practice areas, saluting firms or attorneys who identify and support a practice area in an emerging legal field and are among the first to develop expertise
Law firm business changes, recognizing business strategies that demonstrate innovation and relevance to meet the changing needs of clients
New services or products that support Missouri’s legal community, recognizing innovative and high-utility tools that assist the work of an attorney.
The 27 honorees for 2019 include attorneys, firms and organizations that have developed new technologies that simplify and enhance the work of attorneys. Missouri Lawyers Media will celebrate the honorees at a reception in December in St. Louis. Buy tickets here.
Honorees for emerging practice areas are:
Cannabis practitioners. This group reflects trailblazers and early adopters who have adapted their practices or firms to meet client questions and needs related to Missouri’s fledgling medical-marijuana industry. They are:
Peter Andreone of Hoban Law
Aubrey Gann-Redmond of Spark! Legal Solutions
Michael Hill of Canna Jurist
John Kennyhertz of Kennyhertz Perry
Dan Viets of Dan Viets Attorney
Armstrong Teasdale
Carnahan, Evans, Cantwell & Brown
Carson & Coil
Evans & Dixon
HeplerBroom
Husch Blackwell
Lauber Municipal Law
Reynolds & Gold
Shook, Hardy & Bacon
Stinson
Summers Compton Wells
Thompson Coburn
Also in this category is:
Richard Gerber/Evans & Dixon, for the firm’s fire and explosion subrogation practice
Honorees for law firm business changes are:
Joy Holley/Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, for BCLP Cubed
Polsinelli, for Polsinelli Healthcare Solutions
Thompson Coburn, for ProjectCRAFT
David Stoeberl/Carmody MacDonald, for ArtLoupe
Honorees for new services or products that support Missouri’s legal community are:
Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner/Thompson Coburn, for joint B-Ceen project
KC Legal Hackers
Empirical Jury
Littler, for LittlerOnDemand
The Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis, for Low Bono project.