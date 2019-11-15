Missouri Lawyers Media to honor 27 for legal innovation

For the second time, Missouri Lawyers Media will celebrate attorneys, firms and businesses from around the state with Top Legal Innovation Awards in recognition of their progressive work to drive new practice areas, services and business strategies.

Missouri Lawyers Media launched the awards in 2018 to recognize honorees in three categories:

Emerging practice areas, saluting firms or attorneys who identify and support a practice area in an emerging legal field and are among the first to develop expertise

Law firm business changes, recognizing business strategies that demonstrate innovation and relevance to meet the changing needs of clients

New services or products that support Missouri’s legal community, recognizing innovative and high-utility tools that assist the work of an attorney.

The 27 honorees for 2019 include attorneys, firms and organizations that have developed new technologies that simplify and enhance the work of attorneys. Missouri Lawyers Media will celebrate the honorees at a reception in December in St. Louis. Buy tickets here.

Honorees for emerging practice areas are:

Cannabis practitioners. This group reflects trailblazers and early adopters who have adapted their practices or firms to meet client questions and needs related to Missouri’s fledgling medical-marijuana industry. They are:

Peter Andreone of Hoban Law

Aubrey Gann-Redmond of Spark! Legal Solutions

Michael Hill of Canna Jurist

John Kennyhertz of Kennyhertz Perry

Dan Viets of Dan Viets Attorney

Armstrong Teasdale

Carnahan, Evans, Cantwell & Brown

Carson & Coil

Evans & Dixon

HeplerBroom

Husch Blackwell

Lauber Municipal Law

Reynolds & Gold

Shook, Hardy & Bacon

Stinson

Summers Compton Wells

Thompson Coburn

Also in this category is:

Richard Gerber/Evans & Dixon, for the firm’s fire and explosion subrogation practice

Honorees for law firm business changes are:

Joy Holley/Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, for BCLP Cubed

Polsinelli, for Polsinelli Healthcare Solutions

Thompson Coburn, for ProjectCRAFT

David Stoeberl/Carmody MacDonald, for ArtLoupe

Honorees for new services or products that support Missouri’s legal community are:

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner/Thompson Coburn, for joint B-Ceen project

KC Legal Hackers

Empirical Jury

Littler, for LittlerOnDemand

The Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis, for Low Bono project.