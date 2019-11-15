Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Upper Midwest sugar beet farmers endure difficult harvest

Upper Midwest sugar beet farmers endure difficult harvest

By: Associated Press November 15, 2019

It's been a bitter harvest for many Minnesota and North Dakota sugar beet farmers. Nearly a third of the crop in some parts of the two states is frozen into the fields — where it'll be left to rot — after a wet October delayed the harvest until the weather turned too cold. “This is far and ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo